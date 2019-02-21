KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's not the average sale but if you're in the market for a Halloween costume... about eight months early, you're in luck!

'Big Don The Costumier' on N Central Street is closing up shop after many years of serving East Tennessee.

The longtime owner, Ramona Didier, is retiring and will be putting costumes, racks, and other items in a tag sale, according to a post about the sale.

"It's your time to come by and own a piece of the legend that is Big Don The Costumier," J & D Estate Liquidators wrote in the post. "Big Don's has had a marvelous run."

She’s the daughter of Big Don Buttry, founder of “Big Don’s Elegant Junque” in the Old City in the 1950s.

The sale website said it will have a brown bag (11 by 17) sale in the basement only. You can fill an entire bag of clothing for $5.

There will also be vintage clothing, costumes, formal wear, beaded dresses, men's suits, vests, pants, hats, and jeans.

The sale is set for Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The page states they accept cash and checks, Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Discover card. There is a 2.75 percent charge added to all credit card transactions.

It asks folks to bring help if they plan to purchase heavy items because they can't do it.

Shoppers are asked to park on the house side of the street and not block driveways or mailboxes. It states to see security guards for parking instructions.

Click here to view the Estate Sale.