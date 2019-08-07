KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Painting has begun on a new mural near Market Square.
This mural is in the alley just west of Market Square, opposite of “Strong Alley”.
The Public Arts Committee identified twenty-four panels of the east-facing garage wall for beautification earlier this year and artist Addison Karl was selected to bring them to life.
The City of Knoxville said it was just a bare concrete wall before. When Karl is finished with it, it will have a total of six images taken of people from Market Square.
His mural work has a theme pertaining to humanity, culture and community engagement.
It's set to be finished by Aug. 8.
In March, the Knoxville City Council approved $151,000 to fund the artwork.
The city has an annual budget of $230,000 for public art, and in the past five years, it's funded more than $1 million in projects.
RELATED: Knoxville City Council approves $151,000 downtown mural