Papa John's giving out $2.5 million in bonuses to its frontline workers

The pizza chain said it's giving a "special end-of-year bonus" to nearly 14,000 of its frontline employees.

WASHINGTON — Papa John's announced Tuesday it was giving out nearly $2.5 million in bonuses to its 14,000 frontline employees.

In a statement, the pizza chain company said it's a "special end-of-year bonus." It said this is on top of the targeted bonuses, incentives and crisis pay for some corporate restaurant and supply chain team members from earlier this year.

Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa John's, said the growth and success of the company "depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year." He added that despite the unprecedented year amid a pandemic, the company's "front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment."

"To acknowledge their importance and express our deep appreciation, we are providing a special end-of-year bonus to team members in our corporate restaurants and QCCs," Lynch said.

On top of the bonuses, Papa John's said it would be expanding its benefits for its corporate employees.

Over 500,000 pizzas have been donated to first responders, front-line workers and communities in need this year. The also company said it raised over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.