The confessed Parkland shooter registered to vote from jail five months after prosecutors say he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nikolas Cruz registered to vote as a Republican on July 25 from the Broward County Jail, according to online state records.

Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the 14 students killed, sent several tweets Saturday morning.

I'm sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can't let them steal this election. pic.twitter.com/qWisidEpek — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

My daughter was murdered and buried. She can't vote.



Inexcusable that the Sheriff & SOE would proactively go into the jail to make sure that 18-1958 is registered to vote for the election.



Beyond disgraceful. https://t.co/5q63UbNuLa — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

This election would have been my beautiful Meadow's 1st election, but she wasn't able to vote because 18-1958 murdered her during the Parkland shooting.



If she can’t vote because of that monster, why should he be allowed to register to vote? Shame on Sheriff Israel & SOE Snipes! https://t.co/TBu2iyamT8 — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

It’s amazing how many people are attacking me because I think it’s despicable that the sick, demented Parkland shooter was registered to vote in July!! It’s an absolute travesty that animals like him get to vote.



Broward is a cesspool of corrupt, unethical liberals. #FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

Cruz is eligible to vote in Florida. He is a Florida resident and a U.S. Citizen. Cruz is older than 18 years old too.

Despite facing 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Cruz hasn’t been convicted of a felony yet.

Related: Case against Parkland school shooting suspect continues in court; judge blasts local newspaper

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP