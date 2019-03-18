KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 'Parks and Rec' ended in 2015 and while that may be the end of Ron Swanson (sorta), it's not the end for Nick Offerman.

The comedian and star is coming to Knoxville this fall. His new tour called "All Rise" will visit the Civic Auditorium on Nov. 9, 2019. The show is set for 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $62, $52, and $41 and go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Offerman is known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC show Parks and Rec. The show, in which he starred with Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari, wrapped its 7th and final season in 2015.

Most recently, Offerman voiced a character in the English-language version to the French animated feature 'My Life as a Zucchini" and he starred in The Weinstein Company’s "The Founder" alongside Michael Keaton and John Carroll Lynch, according to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

He also lent his voice to two animated films including "Sing" and "Ice age: Collision Course".

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, he was seen in "The Little Hours" in which he stars alongside Alison Brie and Dave Franco and "The Hero" alongside Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon and Krysten Ritter.

“I regret nothing. The end.”