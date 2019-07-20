One person is dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in North Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a single vehicle was heading southbound on Heiskell Road at Country Walk Drive. KCSO said the car went off the road and hit a fence and a utility pole around 1:10 a.m.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to UT Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office. The driver has serious injuries and the passenger died at the hospital, KCSO said.

Deputies said they discovered 25 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Deputies have not identified the crash victims. KCSO said it hasn't notified their families yet.