SARASOTA, Fla. — Police documents suggest a charter boat captain went on a drunken, drug-infused tirade and threatened to shoot everyone on his boat during a nightmare fishing trip.

10News obtained a police summary and witness statements that paint a disturbing picture of what should have been a 12-hour fishing excursion Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sarasota police say people aboard the boat told them Captain Mark Bailey, 36, drank rum from the bottle, had multiple beers, got high from cocaine and ended up in an argument with a 15-year-old passenger who reportedly tried to grab his uncle a drink from the captain's pail.

In response, witnesses said Bailey ripped a chain off the teen's neck.

Statements filed with the Sarasota Police Department claim Bailey fired a gun more than once while the vessel was 30-40 miles offshore. Witnesses say the vessel drove in circles and passengers called for help because they were in fear for their lives -- thinking they wouldn't get home.

One passenger's statement claims Bailey made a racist comment, suggesting he wanted help to "kill n----rs." The same passenger claimed Bailey suggested popping bullets in each of the people aboard and dumping their "bodies overboard."

When the boat finally returned, it made its way back into Sarasota Bay. Once at the dock, police say Bailey refused a breathalyzer and field sobriety tests.

Authorities say Bailey kicked the rear door of a police cruiser while he was handcuffed inside.

He was taken to the Sarasota County Jail, where he was charged with boating under the influence and resisting without violence.

