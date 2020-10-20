Patient cutouts fill up seats at Neyland

It's a special touch for a parent like Martha and her son Noah who has leukemia, because it helps raise awareness for cancer patients.

Vols fans at East Tennessee Children's Hospital may not be heard in the bleachers at Neyland Stadium, but they're filling up the best seats in the house at games through cardboard cutouts.

It's a special touch for a parent like Martha and her son Noah who has leukemia, because it helps raise awareness for cancer patients.

"It was really special to see Noah. Because, not only Noah, but so many of our cancer friends are there. It just raised great awareness for everyone," Martha Sileno said.