KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The procession for a Chattanooga police officer killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday passed through Knoxville on Wednesday morning.

The Tango Unit assisted in escorting the fallen officer, 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger, picking up the procession at Watt Road and taking it to north Anderson County, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The procession is carrying Galinger to Cincinnati.

The Knoxville Fire Department tweeted out a photo of members of KFD and the Knoxville Police Department paying their respects to the fallen officer as the hearse passed them along I-75, along with veterans and other members of the public.

KCSO estimated the procession would arrive at Watt Road between 10 to 10:30 a.m.

"This will be a great opportunity to pay our respects to this fallen Officer and his family," KCSO said in the post.

Galinger was inspecting a manhole cover that had water coming from it at about 11 p.m. Saturday night when a 2017 or 2018 model Honda CRV struck him and kept going, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said.

Galinger was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

He had just graduated from the police academy in January.

As a new officer, Roddy said, Galinger was with his field training officer at the time of the incident. He said they were on a call to look at some manholes that appeared to be displaced as a result of the increased flooding.

Janet Hinds turned herself in on Monday for the hit-and-run, TBI tweeted. She was wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department on a charge of vehicular homicide in connection to Galinger's death.