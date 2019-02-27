KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The procession for a Chattanooga police officer killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday will pass through Knoxville on Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The Tango Unit will assist in escorting the fallen officer, 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger, picking up the procession at Watt Road and taking it to north Anderson County, according to the post.

The procession is carrying Galinger to Cincinnati.

KCSO estimates the procession will arrive at Watt Road between 10 to 10:30 a.m.

"This will be a great opportunity to pay our respects to this fallen Officer and his family," KCSO said in the post.

Galinger was inspecting a manhole cover that had water coming from it at about 11 p.m. Saturday night when a 2017 or 2018 model Honda CRV struck him and kept going, Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said.

Galinger was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

He had just graduated from the police academy in January.

As a new officer, Roddy said, Galinger was with his field training officer at the time of the incident. He said they were on a call to look at some manholes that appeared to be displaced as a result of the increased flooding.

Janet Hinds turned herself in on Monday for the hit-and-run, TBI tweeted. She was wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department on a charge of vehicular homicide in connection to Galinger's death.