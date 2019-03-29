KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting Hiwassee College students who will be displaced by that institution's closing at the end of spring semester to apply for one of its career or transfer programs.

The college's board of trustees voted to close Thursday, ending a 170-year history in Madisonville, Tennessee.

The school is closing for "financial reasons," according to the Rev. Tim Jones, director of communications for the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Pellissippi State said it offers transfer programs that allow students to get started in their field of choice, earn an associate degree and then transfer seamlessly to a four-year institution.

"We understand this can feel like an insurmountable setback to Hiwassee College students, and we invite them to contact us to see if one of our career programs or transfer programs are right for them," said Leigh Anne Touzeau, assistant vice president for Enrollment Services.

Pellissippi State's career programs result in associate degrees that prepare students to enter the workforce after two years.

"Our goal here at Pellissippi State is to help students start strong, stay strong and finish strong," Touzeau said. "We know this is an uncertain time for Hiwassee College students, and we would love to help them continue their educational journey."

The Admissions office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A full list of Pellissippi State programs is available at www.pstcc.edu/catalog.

For more information, visit one of our campuses; check out www.pstcc.edu/admissions, where Live Chat is available for those with questions; email admissions@pstcc.edu or call 865-694-6400.