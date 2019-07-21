Starting your day with pie and coffee is sure to keep you smiling all day, at least some would argue.

Dale's Fried Pies and Refill Coffee Cart set up a pop-up shop Sunday morning to sell pies and coffee at the Central Collective.

Dale Mackey used to own a food truck to sell her fried pies and ever since she sold the truck she said she has missed interacting with customers every day.

Plus, she wanted to give people something new to do on a weekend.

"We do have some coffee shops around the area but it's just a different unique thing to do on a Sunday," Mackey said.

This is one of several pop-up shops Dale's Fried Pies has held in the past.