Authorities were on the scene at Delia Lane on Saturday afternoon, after a crash sent one person to the hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro said one person was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were on the scene of the crash on Beaver Creek Drive at Delia Lane around 3:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for Rural Metro said the person was transferred to UT Medical. They are in serious condition.