SEYMOUR, Tenn. — A person is dead and three people are injured after a fatal crash on Chapman Highway in Seymour early Saturday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 2:55 a.m. near 11638 Chapman Highway.

Troopers identified the victim as Jonathan Hurst, 24, of Seymour. THP said he was riding in a Mazda M3S with driver Kristopher Rivera, 22, of Seymour.

A report said the Mazda sedan was traveling north on Chapman Highway when that car crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a van head-on.

Hurst was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The two passengers in the van were injured, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Two of the victims are currently recovering at UT Medical Center.

THP said charges are pending for Rivera.