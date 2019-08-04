One person is dead after a hit-and-run in northwest Knoxville early Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said the fatality involved a pedestrian but did not specify beyond that.

It happened in the 3600 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, the tweet said. Knox County dispatch said it got a call just before 4 a.m.

Officers have shut down the road to investigate, KPD said. It is estimated to reopen at 7:30 a.m.

Police have not released any details about the person killed or any suspect involved. 10News will update this story as more information becomes available.