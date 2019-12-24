PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Norfolk Southern says one of their trains was involved in Tuesday's fatal collision in Philadelphia, Tenn.

Rachel McDonnell, media relations manager for Norfolk Southern, says the wreck happened about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

No names have been released of anyone involved.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were among the agencies at the scene.

The train collided with a vehicle at the Reed Spring Road railroad crossing in Philadelphia. McDonnell says the crossing was equipped with railroad crossing signs, lights, bells and pavement markings.

Norfolk Southern says its employees assisted law enforcement with the investigation. In addition to the wreck details, the company provided the following statement:

"At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern advises motorists and pedestrians to stay alert around railroad tracks, and to be mindful of all warning signs and signals at railroad crossings."

The train was en route from Chattanooga to Roanoke, Virginia.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Loudon County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that LCSO deputies and first responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a train.

It happened on Spring Street in Philadelphia.

The Sheriff's Office says the wreck will affect travel in the area, as well as several other railroad crossings.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.