CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A kitten is in critical condition after authorities say a Carter County man pulled its claws out, tried to shave the kitten's head and cut off its whiskers.

Ryan Garland, 31, is charged with cruelty to animals and was released from jail on $1,000 bond.

The kitten, named Koa by the Carter County Animal Shelter, ingested methadone, according to text messages shown to authorities. The veterinarian from Paws of Hope in Bluff City had to administer NARCAN to combat the drug.

