MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A pickup truck crashed into a building on the 1800 block of West Broadway in Maryville Thursday afternoon, injuring at least six people.

According to Blount County dispatch, the call came in at 3:31 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Mark Taylor with the Maryville Police Department said the truck went into Nails & Wax, which is a salon located between a Japanese restaurant and a bridal shop.

Taylor said there were five people inside the business at the time of the crash who were hurt.

The truck's driver, 49-year-old George Langley from Seymour, was also hurt and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Taylor.

Blount Memorial Hospital told 10News it was treating three of the patients, though Taylor said that number differed from what officers told him.

Aside from Langley, Taylor could not identify the other victims.

According to the building's owner Rob Sheets, a red pickup crashed through the nail salon.

He said the driver stayed on the accelerator while the truck was in the building until the tires popped.

"It looked like the building was on fire but it turned out it was just the smoke from the tires," Sheets said.

Sheets said he'd never seen anything like it before.

"Speechless, to be honest."

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.