MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A pickup truck crashed into a building on the 1800 block of West Broadway in Maryville Thursday afternoon.

According to Blount County dispatch, the call came in at 3:31 p.m. Thursday and was reported with injuries.

The truck went into Nails & Wax which is a salon located between a Japanese restaurant and a bridal shop.

Blount Memorial Hospital confirmed to 10News it was treating three patients.

According to the building's owner Rob Sheets, a red pickup crashed through the nail salon and injured five or six people.

He said the driver stayed on the accelerator while the truck was in the building until the tires popped.

"It looked like the building was on fire but it turned out it was just the smoke from the tires," Sheets said.

Sheets said he'd never seen anything like it before.

"Speechless, to be honest."

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.