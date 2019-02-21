PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The former Belz Mall behind the Island in Pigeon Forge is being redeveloped and will be called "The Tower Shops at The Mountain Mile."

It is located along Teaster Lane and Jake Thomas Boulevard in Pigeon Forge.

According to Pigeon Forge City Commissioner Kenny Maples, the plan includes 180,000 square feet of open-air shopping.

The Mountain Monster is a feature that sits at the center of the mall. It's a 200-foot thrill ride that gives riders a 360-degree view of Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains.

The Tower Shops at The Mountain Mile

“I’ve designed ride concepts all over the world, but I am particularly excited about the Mountain Monster. This setting has a unique combination of incredible views and a vibrant market of family entertainment,” said Stan Checketts, a nationally renowned attractions inventor. “This fits perfectly with our goal to provide the most exciting and safe experience for thrill seekers.”

Maples also said the shops haven't been announced yet but the developer has stated he will release his anchor tenants in the next couple of weeks.

According to its website, the Mountain Mile and Tower Shops is "an unprecedented development project which will completely reshape the retail, restaurant, lodging, and attraction scene of Pigeon Forge and the region."

The developers have not yet released an exact open date yet but Maples said parts will be completed this year and substantial completion is set for early 2020.

