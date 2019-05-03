PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. -- A helicopter crashed in north Georgia Tuesday afternoon. It happened in Talking Rock, Georgia, in the 7800 block of Ellijay Road.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office the pilot , Johnny Kent, was alert after the crash and was airlifted away from the scene. However, Kent passed away at Grady Memorial Hospital Monday evening.

Deputies said the helicopter has saws attached and appeared to have been trimming trees near a power line. Initial information indicates that the chopper struck a tree, causing the crash.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

