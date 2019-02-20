KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Plans to add parking in front of historic Knoxville High near the popular Doughboy Statue have some people upset.

Critics have asked citizens to call or write the historical zoning commission to voice their opinions about the move.

Developer Rick Dover wants to add 28 parking spaces at the school which is now a residential center for seniors.

RELATED: 360 degree tour: Historic Knoxville High School transforms into senior living facility

Potential residents want the parking.

"We offer valet, we offer free Uber...but they want to park there. We need on-site parking," Dover spokesman Mike Cohen said in an email to 10News Tuesday.

According to Cohen, the front has always been the main entrance and it once had a large driveway.

Cohen said Dover is ensuring that the Doughboy Statue is protected. He said Dover respects the statue and what it stands for.

"We're very respectful and really love that statue, I think it's one of the most beautiful pieces of art we have in Knoxville and obviously created for as a memorial to WWI soldiers for all over Knoxville, not just Knoxville High students," Rick Dover, General Manager of Dover Developments, said.

Cohen said there will be no parking between the street and the Doughboy or the front stairs.

"It's to the sides and being done, from photographs, to match the way stuff has been historically," Cohen wrote. "The city's street work there changed/closed the entrance to the front circular driveway. We will recreate access."

He said according to the city, it's all legal.

Dover said they will give a presentation to the historic zoning committee on Thursday, before moving forward.