NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — One person is dead after a plane crashed into a home in Prince George's County Sunday afternoon. Officials on scene said the pilot of the plane died in the crash.

The plane crashed into a home in the 6600 block of Auburn Avenue in New Carrollton. The pilot was the only person in the plane.

Initial reports of a small engine plane crashing into a carport in the back of a home came in around 3 p.m. The plane exploded upon impact. There was no one in the house at the time of the crash, but the residents have been asked to stay away from the house until the scene is declared safe. The crash caused a car to be pushed into another house across the street.

Mayra Perla was in the area when the crash happened.

"We looked at the sky and there was the airplane out of control, and it was going to hit," Perla said. "We didn't know where the airplane was going to crash. We didn't do anything we just panicked."

Perla's family was inside their home when they heard an explosion and felt the house shake.

"It was so hard, and I thought it was going to make every house explode," she said.

There are no additional reports of injuries at this time. Maryland State Police said at least 18 homes lost power in the area as a result of the crash.

FlightAware data indicates that a Grumman Cheetah plane took off from College Park Airport, two miles away from the crash site, at 2:45 p.m. on a flight plan to Westchester, NY. According to radar, the plane took a steep nose dive,making an 1,100-foot drop in 20 seconds. Visibility was two-and-a-half miles at the time of the crash; the poor visibility was attributed to weather conditions in the area.

Fire officials said they knocked down a fire in a two story split level home as a result of the crash. HAZMAT officials were standing by for fuel runoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for Updates.

