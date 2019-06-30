ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — At least 10 people are dead after an airplane heading to St. Petersburg crashed at Addison Municipal Airport on Sunday in north Texas.

The plane hit a hangar shortly after taking off, our sister-station WFAA reports.

Authorities say the entire plane was destroyed by fire, and there were no survivors on board.

The plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air.

More: 10 dead in Texas plane crash, medical examiner confirms

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and is spearheading the investigation into what caused the crash.

