The Planning Commission approved a conceptual plan for medical use of the proposed Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital site on Thursday.

Tennova was applying for approval of concept plan -- layout of the site and road improvements to address traffic use. The Planning Commission recommended a delay until July after receiving additional documentation from Tennova and wanted more time to review those documents.

The commission approved the plan, but with some conditions. Those include things like improvement of the intersection of Middlebrook and Dowell Springs Road, which they initially worried would block up traffic at Dowell Springs Blvd. The commission was also concerned about a greenway easement that physically crossed private property.

The approved concept plan is another step in the development of the Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital, which marks a partnership between Tennova Healthcare, The University of Tennessee Medical Center and Kindred Healthcare.

The 57-bed in-patient facility will be built on land owned by Tennova, and officials hope it will open in early 2021.

RELATED: New Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital planned for Middlebrook Pike in West Knox