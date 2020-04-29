KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Phase One of the Knox County reopening strategy puts preliminary rules and mandates in place for gyms, places of worship, and various restaurants.

Salons, spas, tattoo parlors and other businesses within the personal care industry are also permitted to reopen into those reopening plans.

Walk-ins to salons or spas will not be allowed – people can get the service by appointment only.

When they get there, they cannot wait inside and seating must be at least six feet apart.

The county is also advising the installation of plexiglass protective barriers “when practical”.

Governor Bill Lee told legislators on Wednesday he will allow salons and barbershops to open in 89 non-metropolitan Tennessee Counties next Wednesday May 6.

The official guidance will come out Thursday, April 30, he said.

This comes after Lee announced on Tuesday that gyms in these 89 counties will be allowed to open on Friday, May 1.

Here are the full list of rules

• Patrons and employees/service providers must be screened for exposure and illness prior to the service (Use the screening questions from the employee entrance safety sign that will be available on the website).

• Client and employee/service provider must wear a cloth face covering if service provided requires worker to be within 6 feet of the client.

• Services that would require the removal of the client’s face covering cannot be performed during Phase One.

• When practical, add plexiglass protective barriers to stations to reduce contact between patron and service providers. Required for nail and pedicure stations to separate the patron and service provider.

