KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 12 years after the crimes, Eric Boyd will finally stand trial in the January 2007 torture-slayings of Chris Newsom, 23, and Channon Christian, 21. Jury selection begins on August 5.

This is a podcast on what we've learned so far, the evidence we have, and what we can expect during the trial for the last suspect.

WBIR will live stream the trial of Eric Boyd on WBIR.com, the WBIR app, and the WBIR YouTube page.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR

RELATED TO THE TRIAL: