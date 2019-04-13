BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts held a press conference Saturday at noon stating the 5-year-old child "is still alive."

The 5-year-old child suffered injuries Friday after plummeting three floors at the Mall of America, which witnesses say was due to being "thrown" by 24-year-old suspect who is in custody.

"Most importantly, the child that fell is still alive." Potts said Saturday. "He is still receiving care...the family is requesting privacy."

Potts said police are "confident the child was thrown by the suspect." But are still investigating any reasoning as to why the suspect would do that.

Authorities have had previous contacts with the suspect, who had been previously barred from the mall.

"We want to acknowledge that this is a horrific situation and that the family and this child are in our thoughts and prayers," Potts said.

Authorities estimate the fall was just under 40 feet.

If you would like to donate to support the child and his family click here.