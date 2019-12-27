MEMPHIS, Texas — Officers with Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman.

Tonia Heath was last seen in the 300 block of S. Parkway East around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Tonia is 5′6″, 145-lbs with medium complexion and gray medium length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black velvet ‘AKA’ sorority jacket, a blue pajama top, stretch jeans, and black shoes.

Authorities also said Tonia is a dementia patient.

If you have seen Tonia Heath, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.