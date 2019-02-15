BRISTOL, Va. — Police in Bristol, Virginia said they believe the daughter of a woman who died of natural causes couldn’t deal with it so she covered her up with more than 50 blankets and air fresheners and left her sitting in her living room, possibly since December, and then sat with her sometimes.

Police were notified Monday when a relative came to visit, couldn’t get in and climbed in a window of the house on Pine Street not far from the Valley Drive, Lee Highway intersection.

Investigators found the body of Rosemary Outland, 78, a longtime resident of the home.

Sergeant Steve Crawford said a preliminary autopsy shows no foul play.

But her daughter, 55-year-old Jo-Whitney Outland, has been charged with concealing a dead body. She’s free on bond and faces a hearing next week.