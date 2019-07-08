CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Carter County man was charged with cruelty to animals after authorities said he pulled a kitten's claws out, tried to shave the kitten's head, and cut off its whiskers.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office said a deputy went to Vanover Drive Wednesday morning and gave Ryan Garland, 31, his Miranda rights. Authorities said Garland then walked into his bedroom and grabbed a glass pipe, a tin can, and a green capsule pill before swallowing it after the deputy told him not to.

Authorities said they responded to the Carter County Animal Shelter Tuesday. People at the shelter told police they believed Garland pulled the kitten's claws out, tried to shave the kitten's head, and cut off its whiskers. One person said she found the kitten wrapped up in a towel on Garland's bed and thought the kitten was dead because it wasn't appearing to breathe. A vet tech told police that it looked like the kitten's claws had been forcibly removed and the kitten's breathing caused her to believe the kitten was kicked or thrown against something.

The kitten has been sent to Paws of Hope in Bluff City for a further exam. Authorities were told that Garland made several statements about "resolving the issues" of a litter of kittens that was under his trailer and didn't want the kitten to be seen by anyone.

A text showed to police from Garland read, "I did have a piece of methadone on my nightstand and I do not see it anymore reckon she could have gotten into that."

Garland has been charged with cruelty to animals and is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

We spoke with Paws of Hope and staff told us it was too soon to tell if the cat would make it. We will have updates as they become available.