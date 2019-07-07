Drivers saw back ups Sunday afternoon on I-40 West in Knoxville. Authorities said it's because of high travel, but also a police escort that came through town.

Knoxville Police Department Sergeant Sam Henard said there were a high number of people traveling home from July 4th holiday destinations. AAA had predicted a record-breaking travel weekend, with more than 46.9 Americans hitting the roads and airways.

Record 46.9M Americans to travel this July 4th, AAA predicts A record-breaking 46.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day, according to AAA. That's a five percent increase over last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking July 4th travel 18 years ago. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, predicts that travel times in the most congested U.S.

Meanwhile, Henard said drivers saw additional brake lights between noon and 1p.m. as KPD and Knox County Sheriff's Office assisted other authorities with an official escort. The procession was for North Carolina family members of a Nashville police officer killed in the line of duty. His funeral is Monday.



The Knoxville Fire Department tweeted their condolences, saying, "Rest in peace brother."

The service for Metro Police Officer John Anderson will be held at Cornerstone Church in Madison. Anderson was killed when he was involved in a fiery crash on Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. in Nashville.

Knoxville Police Department posted to Facebook, asking east Tennesseans to remember Officer Anderson and his in the coming weeks.

The lawyer for Jayona Brown, the 17-year-old suspect charged in the death of Anderson said prosecutors want his client to be tried as an adult.



The lawyer for Brown met with his client Friday morning and with the District Attorney’s Office where he received the notice of intent to transfer Brown to adult court.