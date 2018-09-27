Search crews have discovered a body believed to be Maddox Ritch off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia Thursday afternoon.
Charlotte FBI also tweeted that they body they found at around 1:00 p.m. Thursday is believed to be that of the missing Gastonia boy with special needs.
Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement. Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner’s office, police report.
A news conference about the ongoing search for Maddox will be held at 4 p.m. today, NBC Charlotte will hold that news conference live.
© 2018 WCNC