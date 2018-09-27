Search crews have discovered a body believed to be Maddox Ritch off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia Thursday afternoon.

Charlotte FBI also tweeted that they body they found at around 1:00 p.m. Thursday is believed to be that of the missing Gastonia boy with special needs.

With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing. — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) September 27, 2018

Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery by law enforcement. Identification of the body will be done by the medical examiner’s office, police report.

A news conference about the ongoing search for Maddox will be held at 4 p.m. today, NBC Charlotte will hold that news conference live.

