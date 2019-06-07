ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An alligator could have been involved in the death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in the mangroves near Lake Maggiore.

St. Petersburg police on Saturday identified the person as Jarvis Deliford. He was spotted by a fisherman and pulled from the southeast corner of the lake on the Fourth of July.

There appeared to be no signs of foul play or homicide, but a cause of a death has not yet been determined as police wait for an autopsy report, Lt. Matthew Furse said. However, officials Thursday said there were "signs of alligator involvement."

Deliford's body was badly decomposed.

A body was pulled from Lake Maggiore on Thursday, July 4. Police said an alligator might have been involved in the person's death.

Deliford was arrested earlier in the month on burglary charges and released from a juvenile detention facility on June 29, Furse said. He was on an ankle monitor and cut it off.

That evening, Deliford was reported missing. It's not yet known what led him to the lake.

"It would have to be a medical examiner determination to see if the gators came before or after," police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said in an earlier interview. "At this time we can't say it's an alligator attack, but they were around the body and that made it more difficult getting to it."

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the lake and trapped two gators, Furse said. They are being examined to see if any human remains might be inside them.

Lake Maggiore is located south of downtown St. Petersburg just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

