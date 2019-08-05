KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Police are investigating a series of car-related crimes near and in West Knoxville apartment complexes.

According to police reports, at least two car break-ins were reported Wednesday morning at The Willows apartment complex off Wesley Road. 10News reached out to the management of The Willows but did not hear back as of early Wednesday evening.

Another was reported yesterday at Manor View Drive.

One woman said she woke up to find her car windshield smashed in. That woman did not want to go on camera. She told 10News she had to clean up the glass off her children's car seats. She said nothing was taken.

James Gaskin said he found his car door halfway open Wednesday morning. He said his insurance and registration are gone, and he said he thinks he's missing a watch. He said someone had gone through his counsel, and the tools in his trunk were "all over the place."

Gaskin said he didn't know he left his car unlocked. He believes his automatic lock battery died.

Knoxville Police say most car break-ins happen when you leave your car unlocked.

"It can happen any time, it can happen in broad daylight, it can happen in the middle of the night, it can happen anywhere from parked in your very own driveway," KPD Sgt. Shawn Shreve said. "It can be in a shopping mall, in areas where people aren't paying attention sometimes."

KPD says if you have to leave valuable items in your car, lock them in a counsel or put them in a trunk.

"That's going to be harder to get into than just breaking a window," Sgt. Shreve said.

In the past few weeks, at least three different apartment complexes near West Knoxville sent emails to their tenants reminding them to be careful about their cars. At least two of those complexes said it a proactive email and crimes did not happen on their properties.

Unfortunately, KPD says sometimes the crimes can be difficult to solve, but fingerprints and security cameras offer clues.

Lisa said she and her husband are going to point their camera toward the parking lot.

"And we're going to make sure that if anything happens we can at least get it on camera," Lisa said.