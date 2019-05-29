WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — A 59-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl after he drove home in May, Montgomery County Police said.

On May 23, the victim said she was walking home from school during a thunderstorm when the suspect, James Allen Booker, pulled up and offered her a ride home.

The victim got into the car and gave Booker her address. He drove her to her home in Wheaton, Maryland. Police said he parked out front and sexually assaulted her in the car.

After the assault, the 12-year-old got out of the car, went into the house and immediately told her parents what happened. They called the police.

The suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to this incident.

Booker was arrested at his job in Wheaton. He is being charged with one count of second-degree rape and one count of a third-degree sex offense.

Booker appeared in court Wednesday and was held without bond.

No additional information has been released.

