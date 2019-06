A man is behind bars after police said he attempted to kidnap a girl from her grandparent's apartment in Indiana, WTHR reports.

According to the WTHR, Benjamin Dillon is accused of trying to abduct a 6-year-old girl from an apartment complex near downtown Lebanon.

Last week, witnesses told WTHR, Dillon kicked his way into the apartment in the middle of the night.

Reports state the young girl's grandparents fought off their granddaughter's alleged kidnapper until police arrived.

