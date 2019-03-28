MARYVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE April 3, 2019: Maryville police say their "preliminary investigation" indicates the driver of a pickup that crashed into a nail salon on Broadway last week may have suffered a medical problem.

George Langley, 49, of Seymour remained Wednesday at University of Tennessee Medical Center. At his family's request, no information was being released about him, according to a hospital spokesman.

Maj. Greg Cooke of the Maryville Police Department said Wednesday the preliminary review indicates Langley may have had a medical problem.

A police report reviewed by 10News shows an officer wrote "sick" when assessing Langley's condition at the time of the crash.

Langley's pickup busted into the front of the salon as customers were inside. Witnesses said the engine revved for about 10 minutes, with tires spinning, after the truck came to a stop inside the shop.

Five people suffered injuries in the crash in addition to Langley.

It may be several weeks before the investigation is complete, Cooke said.

He declined to say if Langley had any pre-existing medical conditions before the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: A 10-year-old and five other people were taken to area hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Maryville on Thursday, according to a Maryville Police Department report.

The report said the driver of the truck was taken UT Medical Center and as of Friday morning, UTMC spokesperson Susan Wyatt told 10News he was a no-info patient.

The 10-year-old and one other person were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries while three other people were taken to UTMC with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

10News spoke to the mother of the 10-year-old, and she said she's at home and ok.

One victim told 10News that she and two of the injured are managers and employees of the salon, and one of them is still in the hospital with broken ribs.

Blount Memorial Hospital told 10News Thursday it was treating three of the patients, though Maryville Police said that number differed from what officers told him. On Friday afternoon, a Blount Memorial hospital spokesperson said the three patients being treated there have been released.

The report said there was no presence of alcohol or drugs observed by officers on the scene. They did not test for the presence of such substances.

The driver did own the truck, according to the report.

Christian Disler was getting her nails done when it happened.

"It felt like there was an explosion, and it was pretty incredible because the force of it pushed me back about 10 feet, and it enough force that my shoe flew off," Disler said.

At first she thought it was some sort of an attack.

"The only thing I could think to do was to run," Disler said.

She says people next door ran out to help her.

She went to Blount Memorial Hospital and came home Thursday night.

On Friday she said she was extremely sore but is considering herself lucky.

"I'm still pretty shaken today and bumped up, and bruised up and scratched up and cut up," Disler said. "I was sitting by the front door where he came in, where the vehicle entered, and if I would have stood up I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you today."

For customers like Disler, they're just hoping for a swift recovery for everyone.

"Part of me is grieving that you know I watched this happen to people that I really do care about after going there for years," Disler said.

Maryville Police is still investigating.

Rob Sheets, the owner of the building, said he doesn't know how much it will cost or how long it will take to repair the shop and the place beneath it.

"Just unbelievable," Sheets said. "So many people hurt, so many lives changed in an instant, and just trying to put it back together for them as quick as we can."

ORIGINAL STORY (3/28/19): A pickup truck crashed into a building on the 1800 block of West Broadway in Maryville Thursday afternoon, injuring at least six people.

According to Blount County dispatch, the call came in at 3:31 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Mark Taylor with the Maryville Police Department said the truck went into Nails & Wax, which is a salon located between a Japanese restaurant and a bridal shop.

Taylor said there were five people inside the business at the time of the crash who were hurt.

The truck's driver, 49-year-old George Langley from Seymour, was also hurt and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Taylor.

Blount Memorial Hospital told 10News it was treating three of the patients, though Taylor said that number differed from what officers told him.

Aside from Langley, Taylor could not identify the other victims.

According to the building's owner Rob Sheets, a red pickup crashed through the nail salon.

He said the driver stayed on the accelerator while the truck was in the building until the tires popped.

"It looked like the building was on fire but it turned out it was just the smoke from the tires," Sheets said.

Sheets said he'd never seen anything like it before.

"Speechless, to be honest."

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.