MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown police officers found a 3-year-old child dead in a minivan on Thursday after the child was reported missing, according to an incident report from the Morristown Police Department.

Officers went out to a home at 2456 Fairview Road shortly after 10 pm. Thursday to investigate a report of a missing child. While there, officers learned the 3-year-old had last been seen at about 4 p.m. and was "suspected to have wondered [sic] out of the house," the report said.

Shortly after they arrived, officers found the child in a dark blue 2002 Chrysler Town and Country 4-door minivan that was parked out in the home's driveway, the report said.

The child was dead when officers found them on the floorboard of the van, according to a separate news release from MPD.

That release said investigators believe, as of Friday morning, that the child entered the van without anyone knowing and became trapped inside.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but at this time it appears to be a tragic accident," Natalie Cole with the Morristown Police Department said in an email.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it with any new information.