Police searching for suspect after robbery in West Knoxville

KPD said a man with a gun entered the Dollar General on Amherst Road demanding money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Dollar General on Amherst Road at around 6:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect entered the store as it was opening and demanded money from the safe. The suspect also had a gun, according to officers.

The employees complied with the demands and the suspect fled the scene in a "newer model gray or silver Chevy Cobalt," KPD said.

The car was driving on Amherst Road towards Middlebrook Pike.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded and are continuing to investigate.