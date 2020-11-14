Police searching for suspect after robbery in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Dollar General on Amherst Road at around 6:55 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the suspect entered the store as it was opening and demanded money from the safe. The suspect also had a gun, according to officers.
The employees complied with the demands and the suspect fled the scene in a "newer model gray or silver Chevy Cobalt," KPD said.
The car was driving on Amherst Road towards Middlebrook Pike.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded and are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information, KPD asks you to call 865-215-7212.