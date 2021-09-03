Police trying to locate missing 17-year-old girl in Kingsport

Tanijah Benedetto was last seen in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport. Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Police Department is trying to locate a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Tanijah Benedetto was last seen in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport. Foul play is not suspected, according to police.

Benedetto is described as a black female with red hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'8 and 150lbs., according to police.

She may be wearing purple clothing and a blue puff jacket. She also may be wearing a tank top with black skinny jeans with holes and black calf boots.