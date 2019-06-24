Police: 'We believe him to be deceased.' | Mother of Noah Tomlin charged with felony child neglect

HAMPTON, Va. — On Friday, Hampton Police arrested the mother of missing toddler Noah Tomlin in connection to the two-year-old's disappearance.

Julia Tomlin, 34, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect. Hampton police are still looking for her son.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult announced in a Friday night press conference that police "believe him to be deceased."

Hampton Police

The search still draws on for the missing two-year-old ever since his disappearance was reported Monday morning. Police are ramping up search efforts to find Noah with a more specific focus,

Authorities say they are now entering a 24-hour operation phase as they still search for the toddler.

Here's a timeline of events since Noah went missing: