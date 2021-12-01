Alcohol ban begins Wednesday for Nashville's unenclosed party vehicles

People on Nashville's unenclosed party buses will not be allowed to drink alcohol, after a new rule went into effect.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new Metro ordinance went into effect on Wednesday, banning alcohol from unenclosed 'transportainment' vehicles in Nashville.

This ordinance is very specific to a type of bus or tractor. Now, it’s up to the Transportation Licensing Commission and Metro Police to enforce the new ordinance.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a group of six officers and one sergeant will join the commission and beer board to monitor compliance.

That will happen in pickup and drop-off locations to remind businesses and patrons of the new ordinance and a violation could land party buses with a $50 citation.

Officers who work in the entertainment district Thursday through Sunday will watch to make sure people follow the new party bus rules.

Metro Council is still discussing two bills related to the 'transportainment' vehicles.

One would look to include route changes to the party buses.