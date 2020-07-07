Alexander won't attend this summer's GOP convention

The Maryville Republican's office said he wants to give other Tennesseans a chance to attend as a delegate.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee won't be attending this summer's GOP convention events.

His office released this statement Tuesday: "Senator Alexander is an honorary chair of the Tennessee Trump campaign, but he will not be attending the convention because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had."

Alexander, who turned 80 on July 3, is in the last months of his final term in office. The Maryville native first was elected as a Republican to the Senate in 2002.

He's also a past Tennessee governor and past U.S. secretary of education.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn's office could not be immediately reached Tuesday about her plans. The Williamson County Republican, a strong Trump supporter, is in her first term as a Tennessee senator.

The GOP is meeting in August in Charlotte, and President Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Fla. Convention dates are Aug. 24-27.

Alexander is at least the second veteran GOP senator to announce he's not attending the convention.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Monday in his home state that he will not attend convention gatherings in Florida because of concerns about COVID-19, NBC reports. Grassley is 86.

For Grassley, the second-highest ranking official in the Senate, it's the first time in 40 years that he's skipping a Republican National Convention, according to NBC.