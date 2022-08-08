All knotted up: Single provisional ballot could resolve tie for Cocke County Commission seat

The two candidates each got 420 votes Thursday for a county commission seat.

A lone provisional ballot might break a tie for a Cocke County Commission seat between two candidates in Thursday's election.

Incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp each got 420 votes in the Aug. 4 contest for Cocke County Commission District 3, Post 2.

Josh Blanchard, chief of Cocke County elections, said a counting board on Tuesday morning is set to review the provisional ballot from the District 3 resident. The voter's name is not being released.

If the board decides the voter's ballot is legal and meets registration requirements, then whoever that person picked in the County Commission District 3 race would be assured of taking the commission seat, Blanchard said.

But if the board finds the voter failed in some way to qualify as a registered voter, the ballot wouldn't count.

That would leave the tie in place, and it would then be up to the county attorney and County Commission to determine how to proceed. There are steps in place in state statutes to guide governing bodies whenever a tie occurs, Blanchard said.

According to a 2012 opinion from the state attorney general, a county body can resolve a tie for a county office: "The General Assembly has established that, in the case of a tie vote among candidates seeking an office in a single county or civil district, a vote by the county legislative body to select the winner of the election is the only method whereby a tie vote for such an office may be resolved."

Voters are allowed to fill in provisional ballots if poll workers have a question on election day about their qualifications. Election authorities then hold the ballot until it can be reviewed by a panel for legitimacy.

"Provisional ballots are reviewed every election,” Blanchard said. “But it’s usually not in the spotlight.”

Ties are rare but they're not unheard of.

Five years ago, Knoxville City Council candidates Harry Tindell and Amelia Parker tied in a primary for a council seat. City Council members then voted to have Tindell advance on the ballot to the general election.

Tindell came in second to Lauren Rider in the general election with 3,407 votes. Parker garnered nearly 2,200 votes as a write-in candidate.