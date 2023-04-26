'Amazing place to build a life': Knoxville mayor unveils $559.5 million proposed budget

Kincannon's budget maintains city services with a sprinkling of new efforts, amenities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Touting Knoxville's attributes as an "amazing place to build a life," Mayor Indya Kincannon unveiled a proposed $559.5 million budget for the upcoming year that maintains current city services while offering a sprinkling of new projects and initiatives.

The city has become a place where more and more people want to pursue their dreams, said Kincannon, who this year is seeking a second four-year term.

"Our momentum is unmistakable," she told a gathering in the Western Heights/Beaumont area that included friends, employees, citizens and dignitaries including past city mayors.

No tax increase is envisioned. The net budget is $433 million, and the general budget, the main source through which the city operates, is $304 million.

Last year she proposed -- and City Council agreed -- to a small tax hike mainly aimed at helping boost employee pay. This year's proposed budget is about $6.2 million higher than the current budget.

City Council must bless the spending plan. The higher budget for the coming year is attributed to inflation and the effects of raising employee pay and benefits to draw and retain a talented workforce. Police and fire personnel are key targets for improvement.

Proposed budget highlights include:

*$9.3 million for roadways and road repairs. Kincannon wants to spend $1.8 million for sidewalks, curb cuts and repairs. There'd also be $600,000 for bike and pedestrian improvements such as a separate path on Neyland Drive. Knoxville also would continue its "traffic calming" installations that some neighborhoods have been seeing in recent years to make drivers slow down.

*$4.2 million as the city's commitment to help with the multimillion-dollar "Transforming Western" neighborhood redo of the Western Heights area. Knoxville's Community Development Corp. also is taking part in the sweeping neighborhood project. The vision includes affordable housing, park space and other amenities. Last year, KCDC scored a $40 million federal grant for Transforming Western.

*Kincannon told the audience Wednesday she wants to set aside $4 million for improvements to parks and recreational facilities, including more money for one of the jewels of the city -- Lakeshore Park. There's also money for a new park in Lonsdale.

*Another $3.5 million for infrastructure improvements around the downtown stadium east of the Old City. Knoxville has committed $14 million for such work. Businessman and Tennessee Smokies team owner Randy Boyd is building the $114 million stadium in a turnkey agreement with local government. The facility will be publicly owned. It's envisioned for professional baseball, soccer, concerts and other community uses. It's set to open in spring 2025 in time for Smokies baseball.

*$1.97 million would go to Zoo Knoxville for routine annual support along with capital support for an unnamed "new immersive destination experience" at one of the city's biggest visitor draws.