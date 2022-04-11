TN House to vote on amended bill requiring schools use specific definition of antisemitism when investigating complaints

The bill, HB 2673, is sponsored by Rep. Jerry Sexton (R - Bean Station) and originally required schools to adopt policies prohibiting teaching antisemitic concepts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state House of Representatives is expected to vote on an amended bill that would require public schools and state agencies to investigate complaints of antisemitism using the definition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The group was founded in 1998 following international concerns about how students were taught about the Holocaust. It was started by former Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson and today, 35 countries are members of the group.

They created a non-legally binding definition to clearly illustrate what antisemitism is and encouraged governing agencies to adopt it. That definition is available below.

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”



They also list examples of antisemitism online, which HB 2673 refers to. The bill was amended to require government agencies and schools to investigate complaints of antisemitism according to the group's definition of it. It also requires schools and agencies to consider the listed examples of antisemitism.

That includes accusations of Jewish people, or the nation of Israel, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust. The list also includes "holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the state of Israel" and "denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor."

The Tennessee bill also specifically states that it should not be used to diminish or infringe upon rights listed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It also says it should not be construed with other federal and state discrimination laws.

The bill also says it would not change how cases of antisemitism must be investigated and prosecuted.