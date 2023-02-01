TN bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors passes some Senate and House committees

SB 0001 was introduced by Senator Jack Johnson (R - Franklin). It passed the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and the House Health Subcommittee.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An anti-transgender bill that would effectively ban gender-affirming healthcare for people under 18 years old in Tennessee passed a Senate committee on Wednesday and a House subcommittee on Tuesday.

The bill, SB 0001, is now headed to the House Health Committee. It was introduced by Senator Jack Johnson (R - Franklin), who also introduced a bill that would effectively ban drag shows across the state which passed committees on Tuesday.

During the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, he claimed that some kinds of gender-affirming care could cause a person to be effectively sterilized, or cause depression. The committee meeting lasted around an hour.

"This bill, I feel, was born out of fearmongering — out of false rhetoric that we are doing sex-change operations on our children," said Dr. Allison Stiles, a physician from Memphis, who testified during the meeting. "Now Tennessee is outlawing all transgender care. The hate has grown, and we now have a bill that could get parents arrested for taking their gender-dysphoric child to the physician, and their physicians for taking care of them."

In Oct. 2022, Vanderbilt University Medical Center said they were pausing gender-affirming surgeries for minors after pressure from lawmakers.

"Just to throw in a little science here, I know you love science, there are four independent aspects to our sexuality. Our genetics — which could be XX, XO, XY, XXY, XYY — there is our outward appearance, our gender identity, and our sexual preference," said Stiles. "The XX and XY fetus are identical, actually, until six weeks of gestation."

VUMC said they provided around five gender-affirming surgeries to minors every year since 2018. All were over 16 years old and had parental consent, and none received genital procedures, they said.

"I wish you could understand what these kids go through, what it's like to be forced to live in the wrong body ... They call their birth names, their dead names," said Stiles. "This care is medical care."

She said there are several steps involved in gender-affirming care, such as informed consent, vetting, counseling and primary care. These steps are taken before puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or surgery. She also said genital surgery is also already outlawed for minors and said gender-affirming could prevent suicide among teens.

She also said that a person's gender identity is usually stable by four years old, and said part of treating gender dysphoria is ensuring there would be nothing else affecting the stability of a person's identity.

The bill aims to ban gender-affirming medical procedures from being performed on minors if they are "inconsistent with the minor's sex" or if the procedure is to treat "purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor's sex and asserted identity." This includes procedures involving surgery and prescription drugs.

It also specifically does not consider gender dysphoria a disease.

"The bill would clarify that performing these medical procedures can constitute abuse," Johnson said. "The bill would treat these procedures as our law treats other attempts to wound, injure or disable a child."