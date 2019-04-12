An Arizona lawmaker wants to make it harder for schoolchildren to avoid saying the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning.

Republican Rep. John Fillmore introduced legislation that would require students to recite the pledge each morning unless a parent excuses them.

Schools would also be required to set aside at least a minute each day for “quiet reflection and moral reasoning.”

Arizona schools are currently required designate time for students to recite the pledge if they wish, but the law doesn't require participation.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said the proposal is unconstitutional.