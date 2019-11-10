NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont University will host a Presidential debate in October of 2020.

Local and state officials joined President Bob Fisher Friday morning to make the official announcement of Belmont's selection as a location for the 2020 Presidential nominee debate.

The University President was joined by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Congressman Jim Cooper, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development Mark Ezell, along with Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

Fisher said that the school got word Thursday afternoon, that it will host the third, and final debate before the election. It will be on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 and will be ten days before the election.

The announcement makes this the third national debate the university has been chosen to host, and the second Presidential debate.

The school hosted a Town Hall Presidential Debate in 2008 between Senator John McCain and then-Senator Barack Obama and was then chosen as an alternate Debate site for the 2016 campaigns, where the Vice Presidential candidates debated.

The University's Curb Events Center has also been host to international tennis championship Davids Cup, and a taping of the CMA Country Christmas special.